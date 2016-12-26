Monday’s Scores

Sports Listen

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bethesda 70, Parkdale 61

Bladensburg 67, Richard Montgomery 62

Glen Burnie 81, Patuxent 33

Long Reach 65, Cristo Rey Jesuit 55

Old Mill 64, Ballou, D.C. 40

Reservoir 59, Coolidge, D.C. 42

Sherwood 58, Albert Einstein 51

Dundalk Tournament

Catonsville 65, Parkville 44

Edgewood 50, Baltimore Chesapeake 35

Kenwood 45, City College 44

Lake Clifton 71, Owings Mills 45

Patterson 58, Perry Hall 47

Reginald Lewis 61, Patapsco 53

Towson 46, North Harford 45

JT Bogle Invitational

North County 78, Broadneck 71

Takoma Academy Tournament

Capitol Christian Academy 98, Spencerville Academy 34

Middleburg Academy, Va. 60, Takoma Academy 59

Rock Creek Christian Academy 88, Boys Latin 65

Tournament

Wilde Lake 67, Crossland 62

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bethesda 39, Urbana 30

Kent Island 51, Huntingtown 43

Paint Branch 59, Mt. Hebron 28

Pallotti 44, Broadneck 42

St. Peter and Paul 55, North Caroline 38

Watkins Mill 58, Walter Johnson 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Smithsburg vs. Williamsport, ppd. to Dec 28.

Sports News
