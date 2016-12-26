Monday’s Scores

Bethesda 70, Parkdale 61
Bladensburg 67, Richard Montgomery 62
Glen Burnie 81, Patuxent 33
Long Reach 65, Cristo Rey Jesuit 55
Old Mill 64, Ballou, D.C. 40
Reservoir 59, Coolidge, D.C. 42
Sherwood 58, Albert Einstein 51
Catonsville 65, Parkville 44
Edgewood 50, Baltimore Chesapeake 35
Kenwood 45, City College 44
Lake Clifton 71, Owings Mills 45
Patterson 58, Perry Hall 47
Reginald Lewis 61, Patapsco 53
Towson 46, North Harford 45
North County 78, Broadneck 71
|Takoma Academy Tournament
Capitol Christian Academy 98, Spencerville Academy 34
Middleburg Academy, Va. 60, Takoma Academy 59
Rock Creek Christian Academy 88, Boys Latin 65
Wilde Lake 67, Crossland 62
Bethesda 39, Urbana 30
Kent Island 51, Huntingtown 43
Paint Branch 59, Mt. Hebron 28
Pallotti 44, Broadneck 42
St. Peter and Paul 55, North Caroline 38
Watkins Mill 58, Walter Johnson 48
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Smithsburg vs. Williamsport, ppd. to Dec 28.