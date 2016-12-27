Sports Listen

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 9:29 pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop Ireton 58, Cambridge, Ga. 36

Buffalo Gap 54, Alleghany 52

East Rockingham 61, Madison County 41

Fort Chiswell 72, Graham 48

Sanford, Del. 44, Langley 29

Stuarts Draft 56, Riverheads 37

Virginia High 68, Grundy 53

Boonsboro Holiday Tournament

James Wood 61, Musselman, W.Va. 41

Carolina (Dolphin) Invitational
First Round

North Oconee, Ga. 69, Western Branch 65

Carolina (Patriot) Invitational
First Round

Atlantic Shores Christian 59, Whale Branch, S.C. 14

Clover Hill Tournament

Amelia Academy 53, Meadowbrook 36

Fairfax Tournament

Fairfax 67, Broad Run 40

Flint Hill 42, South County 29

Joe Ellis Tournament

Nottoway 65, Lancaster 27

KSA Tournament

Nease, Fla. 64, Battlefield 46

Lloyd C. Bird Tournament

Highland Springs 91, Freedom (Woodbridge) 35

NBC 29 / Daily Progress Tournament

Charlottesville 60, Franklin County 48

Monticello 43, Turner Ashby 42

Western Albemarle 38, Deep Run 26

Oakton Tournament

Loudoun County 56, McLean 53

Park View Sterling Tournament

Park View-Sterling 63, Seton School 61

Reidsville Review Tournament

Rockingham County, N.C. 57, Bassett 28

Rockingham County (N.C.) Tournament

Carlisle 74, Research Triangle, N.C. 8

San Diego Surf n Slam Tournament

Ballard, Wash. 47, Hanover 42

Westfield Bulldog Bash Tournament

Holy Child, Md. 71, West Springfield 44

Winters Mill Holiday Tournament

Tuscarora 94, Francis Scott Key, Md. 57

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Rockingham 72, Madison County 65

Germantown Academy, Pa. 82, Millwood School 77

Highland Springs 77, Freedom (Woodbridge) 71

Page County 62, Wilson Memorial 50

Virginia High 73, Grundy 44

Clover Hill Tournament

Amelia Academy 70, Meadowbrook 64

Cumberland Tournament

Prince Edward County 62, Cumberland 26

Fairfax Tournament

James Robinson 63, J.E.B. Stuart 45

Governors Challenge

Stephen Decatur, Md. 68, Bishop Sullivan 53

Governors Cup

Kempsville 60, Baltimore Douglass, Md. 50

Grand Home Furnishing Holiday Classic

Eastside 59, Lebanon 45

George Wythe-Wytheville 99, Mountain Mission 70

Henrico Tournament

Collegiate-Richmond 38, Steward School 27

Henrico 67, J.R. Tucker 48

Matoaca 68, James River-Midlothian 39

Trinity Episcopal 74, South Lakes 56

HUBS Classic

Loudoun County 69, Smithsburg, Md. 62

Lake Braddock Tournament
Semifinal

Mills Godwin 75, John Champe 48

Mount Vernon Tournament

Eastern, D.C. 70, St. John Paul the Great 69

Knoch, Pa. 56, Christ Chapel Academy 49

Oakton 60, Woodbridge 57

Mt. Vernon Holiday Tournament

Mount Vernon 76, Gerstell Academy, Md. 68

Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Tournament

Bishop O’Connell 61, Westlake, Ga. 36

NBC 29 / Daily Progress Tournament

Albemarle 73, Fauquier 47

West Potomac 71, Monticello 63

Western Albemarle 62, Deep Run 43

Norfolk Scope Holiday Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Kellam 62, Frank Cox 48

Semifinal

Tallwood 58, Oscar Smith 47

Northside Tournament

Christiansburg 64, Faith Christian-Roanoke 58

North Cross 69, Blacksburg 60

Park View Sterling Tournament

Mountain View 76, Park View-Sterling 60

Phenom Hoops Invitational

Blue Ridge 63, Tug Valley, W.Va. 28

Oldsmar Christian, Fla. 56, Virginia Academy 49

Slam Dunk to The Beach

Paul VI 56, Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 50

Springbrook Holiday Tournament

Springbrook, Md. 54, Westfield 53

Wakefield High School Tournament

Glenelg CS, Md. 62, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 40

Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 63, Chantilly 57

Wakefield 72, Central Bucks West, Pa. 55

Winters Mill Tournament

Tuscarora 94, Francis Scott Key, Md. 57

