Tuesday’s Scores

Bishop Ireton 58, Cambridge, Ga. 36
Buffalo Gap 54, Alleghany 52
East Rockingham 61, Madison County 41
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.
Fort Chiswell 72, Graham 48
Sanford, Del. 44, Langley 29
Stuarts Draft 56, Riverheads 37
Virginia High 68, Grundy 53
|Boonsboro Holiday Tournament
James Wood 61, Musselman, W.Va. 41
|Carolina (Dolphin) Invitational
|First Round
North Oconee, Ga. 69, Western Branch 65
|Carolina (Patriot) Invitational
|First Round
Atlantic Shores Christian 59, Whale Branch, S.C. 14
Amelia Academy 53, Meadowbrook 36
Fairfax 67, Broad Run 40
Flint Hill 42, South County 29
Nottoway 65, Lancaster 27
Nease, Fla. 64, Battlefield 46
Highland Springs 91, Freedom (Woodbridge) 35
|NBC 29 / Daily Progress Tournament
Charlottesville 60, Franklin County 48
Monticello 43, Turner Ashby 42
Western Albemarle 38, Deep Run 26
Loudoun County 56, McLean 53
|Park View Sterling Tournament
Park View-Sterling 63, Seton School 61
|Reidsville Review Tournament
Rockingham County, N.C. 57, Bassett 28
|Rockingham County (N.C.) Tournament
Carlisle 74, Research Triangle, N.C. 8
|San Diego Surf n Slam Tournament
Ballard, Wash. 47, Hanover 42
|Westfield Bulldog Bash Tournament
Holy Child, Md. 71, West Springfield 44
|Winters Mill Holiday Tournament
Tuscarora 94, Francis Scott Key, Md. 57
East Rockingham 72, Madison County 65
Germantown Academy, Pa. 82, Millwood School 77
Highland Springs 77, Freedom (Woodbridge) 71
Page County 62, Wilson Memorial 50
Virginia High 73, Grundy 44
Amelia Academy 70, Meadowbrook 64
Prince Edward County 62, Cumberland 26
James Robinson 63, J.E.B. Stuart 45
Stephen Decatur, Md. 68, Bishop Sullivan 53
Kempsville 60, Baltimore Douglass, Md. 50
|Grand Home Furnishing Holiday Classic
Eastside 59, Lebanon 45
George Wythe-Wytheville 99, Mountain Mission 70
Collegiate-Richmond 38, Steward School 27
Henrico 67, J.R. Tucker 48
Matoaca 68, James River-Midlothian 39
Trinity Episcopal 74, South Lakes 56
Loudoun County 69, Smithsburg, Md. 62
|Lake Braddock Tournament
|Semifinal
Mills Godwin 75, John Champe 48
Eastern, D.C. 70, St. John Paul the Great 69
Knoch, Pa. 56, Christ Chapel Academy 49
Oakton 60, Woodbridge 57
|Mt. Vernon Holiday Tournament
Mount Vernon 76, Gerstell Academy, Md. 68
|Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Tournament
Bishop O’Connell 61, Westlake, Ga. 36
|NBC 29 / Daily Progress Tournament
Albemarle 73, Fauquier 47
West Potomac 71, Monticello 63
Western Albemarle 62, Deep Run 43
|Norfolk Scope Holiday Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Kellam 62, Frank Cox 48
Tallwood 58, Oscar Smith 47
Christiansburg 64, Faith Christian-Roanoke 58
North Cross 69, Blacksburg 60
|Park View Sterling Tournament
Mountain View 76, Park View-Sterling 60
|Phenom Hoops Invitational
Blue Ridge 63, Tug Valley, W.Va. 28
Oldsmar Christian, Fla. 56, Virginia Academy 49
Paul VI 56, Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 50
|Springbrook Holiday Tournament
Springbrook, Md. 54, Westfield 53
|Wakefield High School Tournament
Glenelg CS, Md. 62, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 40
Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 63, Chantilly 57
Wakefield 72, Central Bucks West, Pa. 55
Tuscarora 94, Francis Scott Key, Md. 57