Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story The Latest: Browns’ Joe Haden has neck injury Next Story Jets-Patriots Stats
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » National Football League

National Football League

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 3:58 pm
Share
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-New England 13 2 0 .867 406 236 6-2-0 7-0-0 10-1-0 3-1-0 4-1-0
Miami 9 5 0 .643 315 314 6-1-0 3-4-0 6-4-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
Buffalo 7 7 0 .500 358 314 4-3-0 3-4-0 4-6-0 3-1-0 1-3-0
N.Y. Jets 4 11 0 .267 245 399 1-6-0 3-5-0 3-8-0 1-3-0 1-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 8 6 0 .571 250 294 6-1-0 2-5-0 6-4-0 2-2-0 5-0-0
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 340 323 4-3-0 4-3-0 5-5-0 3-1-0 1-3-0
Indianapolis 7 7 0 .500 362 339 3-4-0 4-3-0 4-6-0 3-1-0 2-3-0
Jacksonville 2 12 0 .143 260 359 1-6-0 1-6-0 1-9-0 1-3-0 1-3-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 9 5 0 .643 341 276 4-2-0 5-3-0 7-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 306 263 6-2-0 2-4-0 7-3-0 1-3-0 4-0-0
Cincinnati 5 8 1 .393 288 293 3-3-1 2-5-0 4-6-0 1-2-1 2-3-0
Cleveland 0 14 0 .000 220 408 0-7-0 0-7-0 0-10-0 0-4-0 0-5-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Oakland 11 3 0 .786 377 336 5-2-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 3-1-0 3-2-0
Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 319 274 5-2-0 5-2-0 7-3-0 3-1-0 4-0-0
Denver 8 6 0 .571 299 258 4-3-0 4-3-0 5-5-0 3-1-0 1-3-0
San Diego 5 9 0 .357 366 366 3-4-0 2-5-0 4-6-0 1-3-0 1-4-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-Dallas 12 2 0 .857 366 258 6-1-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 4-0-0 3-2-0
N.Y. Giants 10 5 0 .667 291 274 7-1-0 3-4-0 7-4-0 3-1-0 3-2-0
Washington 7 6 1 .536 345 343 4-3-0 3-3-1 5-5-0 2-1-1 3-2-0
Philadelphia 6 9 0 .400 340 318 5-2-0 1-7-0 4-7-0 2-2-0 1-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Atlanta 9 5 0 .643 469 358 4-3-0 5-2-0 7-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Tampa Bay 8 6 0 .571 313 322 3-4-0 5-2-0 6-4-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
New Orleans 6 8 0 .429 406 392 3-4-0 3-4-0 5-5-0 1-3-0 1-3-0
Carolina 6 8 0 .429 337 352 4-3-0 2-5-0 5-5-0 1-3-0 1-3-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Detroit 9 5 0 .643 301 285 6-1-0 3-4-0 7-3-0 2-2-0 3-2-0
Green Bay 8 6 0 .571 363 339 5-2-0 3-4-0 6-4-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Minnesota 7 7 0 .500 264 259 4-3-0 3-4-0 4-6-0 3-1-0 1-3-0
Chicago 3 11 0 .214 248 320 3-4-0 0-7-0 3-7-0 0-4-0 2-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-Seattle 9 4 1 .679 298 235 7-0-0 2-4-1 5-4-1 4-0-0 2-1-1
Arizona 5 8 1 .393 340 325 4-3-1 1-5-0 4-5-1 1-3-0 2-1-1
Los Angeles 4 10 0 .286 197 328 1-5-0 3-5-0 3-7-0 1-3-0 2-2-0
San Francisco 1 13 0 .071 264 434 1-6-0 0-7-0 1-9-0 0-4-0 1-3-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 24, N.Y. Giants 19

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

New England 41, N.Y. Jets 3

Washington at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » National Football League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: The Federal Reserve System is established

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story The Latest: Browns’ Joe Haden has neck injury Next Story Jets-Patriots Stats