National Football League

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 3:58 pm
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 13 2 0 .867 406 236
Miami 9 5 0 .643 315 314
Buffalo 7 7 0 .500 358 314
N.Y. Jets 4 11 0 .267 245 399
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 6 0 .571 250 294
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 340 323
Indianapolis 7 7 0 .500 362 339
Jacksonville 2 12 0 .143 260 359
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 5 0 .643 341 276
Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 306 263
Cincinnati 5 8 1 .393 288 293
Cleveland 0 14 0 .000 220 408
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Oakland 11 3 0 .786 377 336
Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 319 274
Denver 8 6 0 .571 299 258
San Diego 5 9 0 .357 366 366
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Dallas 12 2 0 .857 366 258
N.Y. Giants 10 5 0 .667 291 274
Washington 7 6 1 .536 345 343
Philadelphia 6 9 0 .400 340 318
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 9 5 0 .643 469 358
Tampa Bay 8 6 0 .571 313 322
New Orleans 6 8 0 .429 406 392
Carolina 6 8 0 .429 337 352
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 9 5 0 .643 301 285
Green Bay 8 6 0 .571 363 339
Minnesota 7 7 0 .500 264 259
Chicago 3 11 0 .214 248 320
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Seattle 9 4 1 .679 298 235
Arizona 5 8 1 .393 340 325
Los Angeles 4 10 0 .286 197 328
San Francisco 1 13 0 .071 264 434

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 24, N.Y. Giants 19

Saturday’s Games

New England 41, N.Y. Jets 3

Washington at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Sports News
Sports News

