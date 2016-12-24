National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New England
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|406
|236
|Miami
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|315
|314
|Buffalo
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|358
|314
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|245
|399
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|250
|294
|Tennessee
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|340
|323
|Indianapolis
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|362
|339
|Jacksonville
|2
|12
|0
|.143
|260
|359
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|341
|276
|Baltimore
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|306
|263
|Cincinnati
|5
|8
|1
|.393
|288
|293
|Cleveland
|0
|14
|0
|.000
|220
|408
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Oakland
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|377
|336
|Kansas City
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|319
|274
|Denver
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|299
|258
|San Diego
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|366
|366
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Dallas
|12
|2
|0
|.857
|366
|258
|N.Y. Giants
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|291
|274
|Washington
|7
|6
|1
|.536
|345
|343
|Philadelphia
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|340
|318
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|469
|358
|Tampa Bay
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|313
|322
|New Orleans
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|406
|392
|Carolina
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|337
|352
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Detroit
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|301
|285
|Green Bay
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|363
|339
|Minnesota
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|264
|259
|Chicago
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|248
|320
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Seattle
|9
|4
|1
|.679
|298
|235
|Arizona
|5
|8
|1
|.393
|340
|325
|Los Angeles
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|197
|328
|San Francisco
|1
|13
|0
|.071
|264
|434
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
Philadelphia 24, N.Y. Giants 19
New England 41, N.Y. Jets 3
Washington at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.