National Football League

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 4:26 pm
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-New England 13 2 0 .867 406 236 6-2-0 7-0-0 10-1-0 3-1-0 4-1-0
Miami 9 5 0 .643 315 314 6-1-0 3-4-0 6-4-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
Buffalo 7 7 0 .500 358 314 4-3-0 3-4-0 4-6-0 3-1-0 1-3-0
N.Y. Jets 4 11 0 .267 245 399 1-6-0 3-5-0 3-8-0 1-3-0 1-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 8 6 0 .571 250 294 6-1-0 2-5-0 6-4-0 2-2-0 5-0-0
Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 357 361 4-3-0 4-4-0 5-6-0 3-1-0 1-4-0
Indianapolis 7 7 0 .500 362 339 3-4-0 4-3-0 4-6-0 3-1-0 2-3-0
Jacksonville 3 12 0 .200 298 376 2-6-0 1-6-0 2-9-0 1-3-0 2-3-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 9 5 0 .643 341 276 4-2-0 5-3-0 7-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 306 263 6-2-0 2-4-0 7-3-0 1-3-0 4-0-0
Cincinnati 5 8 1 .393 288 293 3-3-1 2-5-0 4-6-0 1-2-1 2-3-0
Cleveland 1 14 0 .067 240 425 1-7-0 0-7-0 1-10-0 0-4-0 0-5-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Oakland 11 3 0 .786 377 336 5-2-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 3-1-0 3-2-0
Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 319 274 5-2-0 5-2-0 7-3-0 3-1-0 4-0-0
Denver 8 6 0 .571 299 258 4-3-0 4-3-0 5-5-0 3-1-0 1-3-0
San Diego 5 10 0 .333 383 386 3-4-0 2-6-0 4-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-Dallas 12 2 0 .857 366 258 6-1-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 4-0-0 3-2-0
N.Y. Giants 10 5 0 .667 291 274 7-1-0 3-4-0 7-4-0 3-1-0 3-2-0
Washington 8 6 1 .567 386 364 4-3-0 4-3-1 6-5-0 2-1-1 3-2-0
Philadelphia 6 9 0 .400 340 318 5-2-0 1-7-0 4-7-0 2-2-0 1-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Atlanta 10 5 0 .667 502 374 4-3-0 6-2-0 8-3-0 2-2-0 4-1-0
Tampa Bay 8 6 0 .571 313 322 3-4-0 5-2-0 6-4-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
New Orleans 6 8 0 .429 406 392 3-4-0 3-4-0 5-5-0 1-3-0 1-3-0
Carolina 6 9 0 .400 353 385 4-4-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 1-3-0 1-4-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Detroit 9 5 0 .643 301 285 6-1-0 3-4-0 7-3-0 2-2-0 3-2-0
Green Bay 9 6 0 .600 401 364 6-2-0 3-4-0 7-4-0 2-2-0 4-1-0
Minnesota 7 8 0 .467 289 297 4-3-0 3-5-0 4-7-0 3-1-0 1-4-0
Chicago 3 12 0 .200 269 361 3-5-0 0-7-0 3-8-0 0-4-0 2-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-Seattle 9 4 1 .679 298 235 7-0-0 2-4-1 5-4-1 4-0-0 2-1-1
Arizona 5 8 1 .393 340 325 4-3-1 1-5-0 4-5-1 1-3-0 2-1-1
Los Angeles 4 10 0 .286 197 328 1-5-0 3-5-0 3-7-0 1-3-0 2-2-0
San Francisco 1 13 0 .071 264 434 1-6-0 0-7-0 1-9-0 0-4-0 1-3-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 24, N.Y. Giants 19

Saturday’s Games

New England 41, N.Y. Jets 3

Jacksonville 38, Tennessee 17

Washington 41, Chicago 21

Green Bay 38, Minnesota 25

Cleveland 20, San Diego 17

Atlanta 33, Carolina 16

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

