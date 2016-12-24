National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New England
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|406
|236
|Miami
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|315
|314
|Buffalo
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|358
|314
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|245
|399
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|250
|294
|Tennessee
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|357
|361
|Indianapolis
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|362
|339
|Jacksonville
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|298
|376
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|341
|276
|Baltimore
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|306
|263
|Cincinnati
|5
|8
|1
|.393
|288
|293
|Cleveland
|1
|14
|0
|.067
|240
|425
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Oakland
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|377
|336
|Kansas City
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|319
|274
|Denver
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|299
|258
|San Diego
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|383
|386
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Dallas
|12
|2
|0
|.857
|366
|258
|N.Y. Giants
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|291
|274
|Washington
|8
|6
|1
|.567
|386
|364
|Philadelphia
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|340
|318
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|502
|374
|Tampa Bay
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|313
|322
|New Orleans
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|406
|392
|Carolina
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|353
|385
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Detroit
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|301
|285
|Green Bay
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|401
|364
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|289
|297
|Chicago
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|269
|361
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Seattle
|9
|4
|1
|.679
|298
|235
|Arizona
|5
|8
|1
|.393
|340
|325
|Los Angeles
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|197
|328
|San Francisco
|1
|13
|0
|.071
|264
|434
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.
Philadelphia 24, N.Y. Giants 19
New England 41, N.Y. Jets 3
Jacksonville 38, Tennessee 17
Washington 41, Chicago 21
Green Bay 38, Minnesota 25
Cleveland 20, San Diego 17
Atlanta 33, Carolina 16
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.