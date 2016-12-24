National Football League

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 4:29 pm
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 13 2 0 .867 406 236
Miami 9 5 0 .643 315 314
Buffalo 7 7 0 .500 358 314
N.Y. Jets 4 11 0 .267 245 399
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 6 0 .571 250 294
Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 357 361
Indianapolis 7 7 0 .500 362 339
Jacksonville 3 12 0 .200 298 376
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 5 0 .643 341 276
Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 306 263
Cincinnati 5 8 1 .393 288 293
Cleveland 1 14 0 .067 240 425
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Oakland 11 3 0 .786 377 336
Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 319 274
Denver 8 6 0 .571 299 258
San Diego 5 10 0 .333 383 386
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Dallas 12 2 0 .857 366 258
N.Y. Giants 10 5 0 .667 291 274
Washington 8 6 1 .567 386 364
Philadelphia 6 9 0 .400 340 318
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 10 5 0 .667 502 374
Tampa Bay 8 6 0 .571 313 322
New Orleans 6 8 0 .429 406 392
Carolina 6 9 0 .400 353 385
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 9 5 0 .643 301 285
Green Bay 9 6 0 .600 401 364
Minnesota 7 8 0 .467 289 297
Chicago 3 12 0 .200 269 361
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Seattle 9 4 1 .679 298 235
Arizona 5 8 1 .393 340 325
Los Angeles 4 10 0 .286 197 328
San Francisco 1 13 0 .071 264 434

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 24, N.Y. Giants 19

Saturday’s Games

New England 41, N.Y. Jets 3

Jacksonville 38, Tennessee 17

Washington 41, Chicago 21

Green Bay 38, Minnesota 25

Cleveland 20, San Diego 17

Atlanta 33, Carolina 16

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

