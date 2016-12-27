National Football League

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 12:02 am
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-New England 13 2 0 .867 406 236 6-2-0 7-0-0 10-1-0 3-1-0 4-1-0
x-Miami 10 5 0 .667 349 345 6-1-0 4-4-0 7-4-0 3-1-0 4-1-0
Buffalo 7 8 0 .467 389 348 4-4-0 3-4-0 4-7-0 3-1-0 1-4-0
N.Y. Jets 4 11 0 .267 245 399 1-6-0 3-5-0 3-8-0 1-3-0 1-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Houston 9 6 0 .600 262 304 7-1-0 2-5-0 7-4-0 2-2-0 5-0-0
Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 357 361 4-3-0 4-4-0 5-6-0 3-1-0 1-4-0
Indianapolis 7 8 0 .467 387 372 3-4-0 4-4-0 4-7-0 3-1-0 2-3-0
Jacksonville 3 12 0 .200 298 376 2-6-0 1-6-0 2-9-0 1-3-0 2-3-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Pittsburgh 10 5 0 .667 372 303 5-2-0 5-3-0 8-3-0 2-2-0 4-1-0
Baltimore 8 7 0 .533 333 294 6-2-0 2-5-0 7-4-0 1-3-0 4-1-0
Cincinnati 5 9 1 .367 298 305 3-3-1 2-6-0 4-7-0 1-2-1 2-3-0
Cleveland 1 14 0 .067 240 425 1-7-0 0-7-0 1-10-0 0-4-0 0-5-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Oakland 12 3 0 .800 410 361 6-2-0 6-1-0 9-2-0 3-1-0 3-2-0
x-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 352 284 6-2-0 5-2-0 8-3-0 3-1-0 5-0-0
Denver 8 7 0 .533 309 291 4-3-0 4-4-0 5-6-0 3-1-0 1-4-0
San Diego 5 10 0 .333 383 386 3-4-0 2-6-0 4-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-Dallas 13 2 0 .867 408 279 7-1-0 6-1-0 9-2-0 4-0-0 3-2-0
x-N.Y. Giants 10 5 0 .667 291 274 7-1-0 3-4-0 7-4-0 3-1-0 3-2-0
Washington 8 6 1 .567 386 364 4-3-0 4-3-1 6-5-0 2-1-1 3-2-0
Philadelphia 6 9 0 .400 340 318 5-2-0 1-7-0 4-7-0 2-2-0 1-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-Atlanta 10 5 0 .667 502 374 4-3-0 6-2-0 8-3-0 2-2-0 4-1-0
Tampa Bay 8 7 0 .533 337 353 3-4-0 5-3-0 6-5-0 2-2-0 3-2-0
New Orleans 7 8 0 .467 437 416 4-4-0 3-4-0 6-5-0 1-3-0 2-3-0
Carolina 6 9 0 .400 353 385 4-4-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 1-3-0 1-4-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Green Bay 9 6 0 .600 401 364 6-2-0 3-4-0 7-4-0 2-2-0 4-1-0
Detroit 9 6 0 .600 322 327 6-1-0 3-5-0 7-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0
Minnesota 7 8 0 .467 289 297 4-3-0 3-5-0 4-7-0 3-1-0 1-4-0
Chicago 3 12 0 .200 269 361 3-5-0 0-7-0 3-8-0 0-4-0 2-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-Seattle 9 5 1 .633 329 269 7-1-0 2-4-1 5-5-1 4-0-0 2-2-1
Arizona 6 8 1 .433 374 356 4-3-1 2-5-0 5-5-1 1-3-0 3-1-1
Los Angeles 4 11 0 .267 218 350 1-6-0 3-5-0 3-8-0 1-3-0 2-3-0
San Francisco 2 13 0 .133 286 455 1-6-0 1-7-0 2-9-0 0-4-0 2-3-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 24, N.Y. Giants 19

Saturday’s Games

New England 41, N.Y. Jets 3

Jacksonville 38, Tennessee 17

Washington 41, Chicago 21

Green Bay 38, Minnesota 25

Cleveland 20, San Diego 17

Atlanta 33, Carolina 16

Miami 34, Buffalo 31, OT

Oakland 33, Indianapolis 25

New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24

San Francisco 22, Los Angeles 21

Arizona 34, Seattle 31

Houston 12, Cincinnati 10

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 31, Baltimore 27

Kansas City 33, Denver 10

Monday’s Games

Dallas 42, Detroit 21

Sunday, Jan. 1

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.

