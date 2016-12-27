National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New England
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|406
|236
|x-Miami
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|349
|345
|Buffalo
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|389
|348
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|245
|399
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Houston
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|262
|304
|Tennessee
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|357
|361
|Indianapolis
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|387
|372
|Jacksonville
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|298
|376
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Pittsburgh
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|372
|303
|Baltimore
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|333
|294
|Cincinnati
|5
|9
|1
|.367
|298
|305
|Cleveland
|1
|14
|0
|.067
|240
|425
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Oakland
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|410
|361
|x-Kansas City
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|352
|284
|Denver
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|309
|291
|San Diego
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|383
|386
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Dallas
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|408
|279
|x-N.Y. Giants
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|291
|274
|Washington
|8
|6
|1
|.567
|386
|364
|Philadelphia
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|340
|318
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Atlanta
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|502
|374
|Tampa Bay
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|337
|353
|New Orleans
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|437
|416
|Carolina
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|353
|385
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|401
|364
|Detroit
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|322
|327
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|289
|297
|Chicago
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|269
|361
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Seattle
|9
|5
|1
|.633
|329
|269
|Arizona
|6
|8
|1
|.433
|374
|356
|Los Angeles
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|218
|350
|San Francisco
|2
|13
|0
|.133
|286
|455
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Philadelphia 24, N.Y. Giants 19
New England 41, N.Y. Jets 3
Jacksonville 38, Tennessee 17
Washington 41, Chicago 21
Green Bay 38, Minnesota 25
Cleveland 20, San Diego 17
Atlanta 33, Carolina 16
Miami 34, Buffalo 31, OT
Oakland 33, Indianapolis 25
New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24
San Francisco 22, Los Angeles 21
Arizona 34, Seattle 31
Houston 12, Cincinnati 10
Pittsburgh 31, Baltimore 27
Kansas City 33, Denver 10
Dallas 42, Detroit 21
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.