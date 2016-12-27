Sports Listen

Sports News

National Football League

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 10:06 am
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 13 2 0 .867 406 236
x-Miami 10 5 0 .667 349 345
Buffalo 7 8 0 .467 389 348
N.Y. Jets 4 11 0 .267 245 399
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Houston 9 6 0 .600 262 304
Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 357 361
Indianapolis 7 8 0 .467 387 372
Jacksonville 3 12 0 .200 298 376
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Pittsburgh 10 5 0 .667 372 303
Baltimore 8 7 0 .533 333 294
Cincinnati 5 9 1 .367 298 305
Cleveland 1 14 0 .067 240 425
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Oakland 12 3 0 .800 410 361
x-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 352 284
Denver 8 7 0 .533 309 291
San Diego 5 10 0 .333 383 386
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Dallas 13 2 0 .867 408 279
x-N.Y. Giants 10 5 0 .667 291 274
Washington 8 6 1 .567 386 364
Philadelphia 6 9 0 .400 340 318
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Atlanta 10 5 0 .667 502 374
Tampa Bay 8 7 0 .533 337 353
New Orleans 7 8 0 .467 437 416
Carolina 6 9 0 .400 353 385
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 6 0 .600 401 364
Detroit 9 6 0 .600 322 327
Minnesota 7 8 0 .467 289 297
Chicago 3 12 0 .200 269 361
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Seattle 9 5 1 .633 329 269
Arizona 6 8 1 .433 374 356
Los Angeles 4 11 0 .267 218 350
San Francisco 2 13 0 .133 286 455

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday’s Games

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.

