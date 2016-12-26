Sports Listen

NBA: 2 calls were missed in final moments of Cavs-Warriors

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 7:00 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA says two calls were missed in the final moments of Cleveland’s win over Golden State on Sunday, and both aided the Cavaliers in what became their one-point victory.

The league said Cleveland star LeBron James should have been assessed a technical foul for deliberately hanging on the rim after his dunk with 1:43 remaining, and that Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson should have been called for fouling the Warriors’ Kevin Durant on the game’s final play.

Jefferson’s feet appeared to get tangled with Durant’s on that last play . Durant tumbled to the floor, and could only manage a one-handed fling toward the basket as time expired.

Cleveland won the NBA Finals rematch 109-108.

Sports News
