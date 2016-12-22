Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Cops: Boxer Paul Spadafora stabbed brother, fought with cops Next Story NHL Calendar
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NBA Calendar

NBA Calendar

By Associated Press December 22, 2016 9:05 am
Share

Jan. 5 — 10-day contracts can be signed.

Jan. 10 — All contracts guaranteed for rest of season.

Feb. 17-19 — All-Star weekend, New Orleans.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Feb. 23 — Trade deadline, 3 p.m. EST.

Advertisement

March 1 — Playoff eligibility waiver deadline.

April 12-15 — Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, Portsmouth, Va.

April 12 — Regular season ends.

April 14 — Rosters set for playoffs 2017, 3 p.m. EDT.

April 15 — Playoffs begin.

April 23 — Early entry eligibility deadline, 11:59 p.m. EDT.

May 1 — Conference semifinals begin.

May 9-14 — Draft combine, Chicago.

May 16 — Draft lottery.

June 1 — NBA Finals begin.

June 12 — NBA draft early entry withdrawal deadline, 5 p.m. EST.

June 18 — NBA Finals latest possible date.

June 22 — NBA draft.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NBA Calendar
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Awaiting U.S. citizenship

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1941: Churchill, Roosevelt meet to discuss WWII

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Cops: Boxer Paul Spadafora stabbed brother, fought with cops Next Story NHL Calendar