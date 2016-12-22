Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Mike scores 19, Duquesne defeats Colgate 70-57
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Newton: Panthers should sit…

Newton: Panthers should sit Kuechly, not jeopardize future

By STEVE REED December 22, 2016 4:34 pm
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton says it makes no sense for the Panthers to play three-time All-Pro middle linebacker Luke Kuechly the remainder of the season following his second concussion in two years.

Newton says with Carolina’s chances of making the playoffs being “minimal,” Kuechly should to rest and prepare for future seasons when the team has a realistic chance to make the postseason. The Panthers (6-8) host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday and close the regular season at Tampa Bay on Jan. 1.

Newton says, “Luke is a person that could potentially to be the greatest linebacker that has ever played — straight up. …. I don’t think, for me, I would want to jeopardize that for a long, long-term issue just to bring him back.”

Sponsored Content: Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

___

Advertisement

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Health News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Newton: Panthers should sit…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Awaiting U.S. citizenship

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1941: Churchill, Roosevelt meet to discuss WWII

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Mike scores 19, Duquesne defeats Colgate 70-57