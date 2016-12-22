NFL Calendar

Sports Listen

December 22, 2016
Jan. 1 — Regular season ends.

Jan. 7-8 — Wild-card playoff games.

Jan. 14-15 — Division playoff games.

Jan. 21-22 — Conference championships.

Jan. 29 — Pro Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

Feb. 5 — Super Bowl, Houston.

Feb. 28-March 6 — Combine, Indianapolis.

March 1 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or rransition Players.

March 9 — Free agency begins.

March 26-29 — Annual league meeting, Phoenix.

April 21 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 26 — Deadline for prior club to exercise right of first refusal to restricted free agents.

April 27-29 — NFL draft, Philadelphia.

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

