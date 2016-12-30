NFL defers decision to reinstate Raiders LB Aldon Smith

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Suspended Oakland Raiders pass rusher Aldon Smith will not be reinstated by the NFL this season.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday that the league has deferred a decision on Smith’s petition for reinstatement and will begin consideration in March. Pro Football Talk first reported the decision by the league.

Smith had been suspended in November 2015 for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse. He was eligible to be reinstated on Nov. 17, 2016, and met with commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this month to make his case to return. But the league has decided to wait instead.

The Raiders (12-3) finish the regular season on Sunday in Denver and will be making their first playoff appearance since 2002.

