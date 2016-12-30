Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story ESPN eyes better ratings for New Year’s Eve college playoff
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NFL defers decision to…

NFL defers decision to reinstate Raiders LB Aldon Smith

By JOSH DUBOW December 30, 2016 2:19 pm
Share

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Suspended Oakland Raiders pass rusher Aldon Smith will not be reinstated by the NFL this season.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday that the league has deferred a decision on Smith’s petition for reinstatement and will begin consideration in March. Pro Football Talk first reported the decision by the league.

Smith had been suspended in November 2015 for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse. He was eligible to be reinstated on Nov. 17, 2016, and met with commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this month to make his case to return. But the league has decided to wait instead.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

The Raiders (12-3) finish the regular season on Sunday in Denver and will be making their first playoff appearance since 2002.

Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NFL defers decision to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story ESPN eyes better ratings for New Year’s Eve college playoff