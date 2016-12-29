Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Women’s College Basketball Scores Next Story Ryan Spooner scores twice in 3rd, Bruins beat Sabres 4-2
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No. 12 West Virginia…

No. 12 West Virginia women 13-0, beat TCU 83-61

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 10:00 pm
Share

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tynice Martin scored 21 points and Teana Muldrow added 19 as No. 12 West Virginia remained unbeaten with an 83-61 victory over TCU in a Big 12 Conference opener on Thursday night.

Chania Ray matched a career-high with 17 points and had nine assists and six steals for the Mountaineers (13-0, 1-0). Kristina King added 14 points, and Lanay Montgomery chipped in eight points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked five shots.

Amy Okonkwo scored 17 points to lead the Horned Frogs (8-4, 0-1), who had 20 turnovers and committed 26 fouls. Kianna Ray had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

The Mountaineers had a double-digit lead late in the first quarter, built a 41-19 halftime advantage, and cruised from there. West Virginia outrebounded TCU 42-32 and had 17 steals.

Advertisement

West Virginia leads the series with 11 wins in 12 games.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No. 12 West Virginia…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1845: Texas becomes 28th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Women’s College Basketball Scores Next Story Ryan Spooner scores twice in 3rd, Bruins beat Sabres 4-2