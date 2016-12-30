No. 19 Saint Mary’s beats Loyola Marymount in WCC opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmett Naar scored 19 points and Jock Landale added 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 19 Saint Mary’s over Loyola Marymount 72-60 on Thursday night in the West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Naar went 6 of 9 from the field and had five assists as the Gaels (11-1) won their fifth consecutive game. Landale shot 6 of 10 while posting his fourth straight double-double and fifth this season.

Joe Rahon had 11 points and seven assists for Saint Mary’s, which defeated the Lions (7-5) for the 10th time in a row and improved to 4-0 on the road this season. Calvin Hermanson scored 10.

Trevor Manuel led the Lions with 18 points before fouling out with 1:29 remaining. Brandon Brown also scored 11 for Loyola Marymount.

After trailing by double digits early in the second half, the Lions cut the deficit to 42-41 with 11:09 remaining following Kelvin Amayo’s basket.

But the Gaels rebounded and increased their lead to 58-50 on Landale’s bucket with 5:18 to play.

Saint Mary’s outrebounded LMU 38-26 and shot 57.5 percent but committed a season-high 19 turnovers.

LMU set a season low for points and fell to 4-13 in its last 17 games against ranked opponents.

Naar and Rahon combined for 16 points and six assists in the first half as the Gaels took a 34-25 lead at the break. Saint Mary’s shot 59.1 percent in the opening half but committed 10 turnovers and missed five of 10 free throws.

Brown and Manuel each scored seven points to lead the Lions in the first half, but LMU shot only 34.5 percent and was outrebounded 19-12.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Mary’s: The Gaels are 10-1 in their last 11 conference openers. Saint Mary’s is once again one of the top teams in the WCC and is 117-35 over the last eight seasons in league play.

Loyola Marymount: Third-year coach Mike Dunlap continues to rebuild the program. After winning six more games last season than the one before, LMU has lost three games this season by three points or fewer.

UP NEXT

Saint Mary’s: The Gaels host WCC opponent San Diego on Saturday.

Loyola Marymount: The Lions complete their four-game homestand with a New Year’s Eve matchup Saturday against conference rival BYU.