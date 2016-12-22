Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Titans linebacker Morgan returns to practice, McCourty sits Next Story Mike scores 19, Duquesne defeats Colgate 70-57
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » North Alabama promotes Chris…

North Alabama promotes Chris Willis to head coach

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 4:32 pm
Share

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — North Alabama has promoted defensive coordinator Chris Willis to head coach.

The university announced Thursday that Willis will replace Bobby Wallace, who retired after leading the Lions to the Division II national championship game.

Willis was North Alabama’s defensive coordinator the past five seasons and was also an assistant under Wallace’s predecessors Mark Hudspeth and Terry Bowden.

See how your federal salary compares to other feds.

The Lions led the nation in pass efficiency defense and ranked third in scoring defense last season. They’ve won four straight Gulf South Conference titles.

Advertisement

Athletic director Mark Linder says Willis hasn’t signed a contract yet but that the multi-year deal will be completed after the holiday break.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » North Alabama promotes Chris…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Awaiting U.S. citizenship

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1941: Churchill, Roosevelt meet to discuss WWII

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Titans linebacker Morgan returns to practice, McCourty sits Next Story Mike scores 19, Duquesne defeats Colgate 70-57