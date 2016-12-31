Sports Listen

Sports News

Northeastern wins CAA opener against William & Mary

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 4:13 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Murphy drilled five 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help lead Northeastern to an 84-64 win over William & Mary in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams on Saturday.

Devon Begley hit four 3s for 21 points and T.J. Williams added 16 points for the Huskies (8-5, 1-0). Begley added seven rebounds and five assists while Williams finished with six boards and six assists.

Northeastern hit 57.1 percent of its shots, 50 percent from deep, and held a 40-31 advantage on the glass.

Daniel Dixon had 19 points to lead William & Mary (6-6, 0-1), which has lost six of seven road games this season.

An Anthony Green jam put an exclamation point on a dominant first half for the Huskies which saw them lead 50-26 at the break. The Tribe managed to cut it to 64-52, but a 12-2 Northeastern run late put the game away.

Sports News
