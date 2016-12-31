Sports Listen

Northwestern linebacker Walker entering NFL draft

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 12:32 am
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. says he will enter the NFL draft.

Walker announced Friday on Twitter that he’s skipping his final season of eligibility.

Walker emerged as a redshirt sophomore in 2015 with 122 tackles and 20 1/2 for loss — fourth in the Big Ten. He had 105 tackles this season as the Wildcats went 7-6 and won the Pinstripe Bowl.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sports News
