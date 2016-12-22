Sports Listen

Ole Miss beats South Alabama 92-58

By CHRIS BURROWS December 22, 2016 11:32 pm
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sebastian Saiz recorded his seventh double-double of the season, 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Mississippi had five players score in double figures Thursday night to defeat South Alabama 92-58.

DeAndre Burnett scored 21 points, Justas Furmanavicius had 13, Cullen Neal added 11 and Terence Davis had 10 points to lead Ole Miss (9-3).

The Rebels shot 29 of 59 (49 percent), including 8 of 22 from 3-point range, and outrebounded South Alabama 50-35.

Nick Stover and Georgi Boyanov led South Alabama (7-6) with 17 and 10 points, respectively.

The Jags trailed 46-26 at halftime and managed only 19-of-66 shooting (29 percent), including 5 of 23 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

South Alabama: The Jaguars had early wins against UNLV and Florida International, but have struggled since Thanksgiving, going 2-6. South Alabama opened Thursday night’s game 3 of 23 from the field and never seriously threatened.

Ole Miss: Picked ninth in the preseason SEC media poll, the guard-rich Rebels have quietly put together a 9-3 nonconference record. In the past five seasons, Ole Miss has finished higher than what they were picked in the preseason media poll. The Rebels are 4-1 in December.

UP NEXT

South Alabama open Sun Belt Conference play by hosting Troy on Jan. 2.

Ole Miss hosts No. 6 Kentucky on Thursday to open the SEC season, followed by road trips to Florida and Auburn, all of which should go a long way in revealing just how good this team can be.

