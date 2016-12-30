Sports Listen

Paul out for Clippers vs. Rockets, but Redick to return

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 7:01 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Paul is out for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Houston Rockets on Friday night because of a sore left hamstring, but J.J. Redick will return.

Paul missed three games with the problem before returning on Wednesday night against the Pelicans. He played 31 minutes in the loss and coach Doc Rivers said Paul experienced some fatigue after that game.

It’s unclear if Paul will need more than Friday off. The Clippers play at Oklahoma City on Saturday. With Paul out, Austin Rivers will start at point guard.

Redick is set to return on Friday night after missing two games with a sore hamstring. Rivers said he would not place any restrictions on Redick against the Rockets.

Sports News
