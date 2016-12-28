Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Browns scrap plans to move training camp to Columbus Next Story Penn beats Drexel 75-67 in the Battle of 33rd Street
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Paul returns for Clippers…

Paul returns for Clippers vs. Pelicans

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 6:51 pm
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers says point guard Chris Paul is ready to return from a three-game absence Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, but that shooting guard J.J. Redick will miss his second straight game.

Paul, who has averaged 17.6 points, 9.6 assists and nearly 32 minutes this season, hasn’t played since straining his left hamstring against San Antonio on Dec. 22. The Clippers lost all three games he missed.

Redick has averaged 15.4 points and about 27 minutes. He also did not play in the Clippers’ loss to Denver on Monday night.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Rivers says Redick is doing some shooting and running but simply isn’t ready yet.

Advertisement

The Clippers next game after leaving New Orleans is Friday night in Houston.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Paul returns for Clippers…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1867: U.S. claims Midway Atoll

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Browns scrap plans to move training camp to Columbus Next Story Penn beats Drexel 75-67 in the Battle of 33rd Street