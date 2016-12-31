Sports Listen

Polanco scores 17, SE Louisiana tops Abilene Christian 75-53

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 5:45 pm
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Eddy Polanco made 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 17 points to help Southeastern Louisiana open its Southland Conference season with a 75-53 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday.

The Lions (8-6, 1-0) never trailed after the opening five minutes and pulled away with a 13-0 run to lead 65-43 with 5:44 left. James Currington added 14 points, Moses Greenwood scored 13 and Dimi Cook 10.

Hayden Farquhar made 3 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 13 points and Jaylen Franklin added 11 points to lead the Wildcats (6-7, 0-2).

SE Louisiana had a 17-5 run to lead 39-20 late in the first half. Abilene Christian answered with an 18-5 run capped by eight straight points in the second half to cut the deficit to 44-38. But the Wildcats would get no closer from there.

The Lions entered the game allowing opponents to 42.1 percent shooting from the floor and limited the Wildcats to 40 percent.

