Powers scores 21 points, leads Hofstra past Siena 84-64

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Deron Powers scored 21 points and Rokas Gustys had a double-double and Hofstra defeated Siena 84-64 on Thursday night.

Justin Wright-Foreman came off the bench to score 16 points for the Pride (8-5). Powers hit 4 of 5 3-pointers and Gustys had 10 points and 15 rebounds for his 28th double-double.

Hofstra built a 38-29 halftime lead despite shooting 43 percent, going 6 of 10 behind the arc and 8 of 10 from the line. The Pride shot 52 percent in the second half and finished 11 of 21 from 3-point range and 19 of 25 on free throws.

Siena (4-8) shot 34 percent for the game (24 of 70), hitting just 2 of 14 3-pointers, and was 13 of 20 from the line. Nico Clareth came off the bench to score 15 points.

Advertisement

Brian Bernardi hit a 3-pointer, followed by two from Powers in a 9-0 burst that pushed the lead to 55-37 with 13:44 to play and Siena never challenged.