Prosecutor decides no charges after 2nd look at Gophers case

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 5:07 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ten suspended Minnesota football players will not face criminal charges for their involvement in an alleged sexual assault that happened off-campus.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced the decision Friday in his second look at the September incident. Freeman previously declined to charge the players in November, citing a lack of evidence.

A school investigation of the incident resulted in the suspensions ahead of Tuesday’s Holiday Bowl game and a brief boycott by their teammates. The report said the woman believed she had sex with 10 to 20 players.

Freeman calls the player’s behavior recounted in that investigation deplorable.

The players are due for an appeal hearing next month. Some face permanent expulsion.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

