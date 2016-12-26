Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Cavaliers-Pistons, Box
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Randy Foye's 3 gives…

Randy Foye’s 3 gives Nets 120-118 victory over Hornets

By BRIAN MAHONEY December 26, 2016 10:10 pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Randy Foye made a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and give the Brooklyn Nets a 120-118 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

The Nets overcame the loss of Jeremy Lin and a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to stop a five-game losing streak. Bojan Bogdanovic led Brooklyn with 26 points, Sean Kilpatrick had 23 and Brook Lopez scored 10 of his 21 in the fourth.

Nicolas Batum had 24 points and Jeremy Lamb added 17 for Charlotte, but Kemba Walker was scoreless in the fourth quarter as the Hornets had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Obama orders pay raise parity for all feds

Lin strained his left hamstring in the third, the same injury that forced him to miss 17 games earlier this season.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Randy Foye's 3 gives…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1917: US government takes control of nation's railroads

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Cavaliers-Pistons, Box