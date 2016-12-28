Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Jets’ Khiry Robinson on IR after breaking leg for 3rd time
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ravens WR Smith likely…

Ravens WR Smith likely to retire after Sunday’s game

By DAVID GINSBURG December 28, 2016 2:00 pm
Share

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Steve Smith talks like a man ready to play his final game, though the Baltimore Ravens receiver has not completely closed the door on returning for a 17th NFL season.

The 37-year-old Smith will play in his 219th regular-season game Sunday at Cincinnati. He strongly indicated Wednesday that it will mark the end of a record-breaking career.

He said he’s “trying to get to Sunday without crying like a little kid.”

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.

But Smith didn’t formally announce his retirement. Regarding the season finale Sunday, he said, “For 2016-17 and beyond, it’s probably my last game.”

Advertisement

Smith broke into the league in 2001 with Carolina and played with the Panthers for 13 seasons before coming to Baltimore in 2014. He announced his retirement before the start of the 2015 season, but after he tore his Achilles tendon in Week 7 decided to return for at least one more year.

Smith ranks seventh in NFL history with 14,697 yards receiving and ranks 12th with 1,028 receptions.

___

For more NFL coverage: AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ravens WR Smith likely…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1867: U.S. claims Midway Atoll

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Jets’ Khiry Robinson on IR after breaking leg for 3rd time