Rayman’s 34 points powers Colgate past Lafayette, 85-75

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 11:49 pm
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Will Rayman connected on five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 34 points as Colgate snapped a seven-game losing streak and opened its Patriot League schedule with an 85-75 win at Lafayette on Friday night.

The freshman, averaging 13.7 points per game, hit 11 of 20 from the field and was 5 of 11 from distance. His 3-pointer two minutes into the second half gave the Raiders a 12-point advantage, 54-42. His total set a Colgate single-game scoring record.

Sean O’Brien took all of his shots from behind the arc, hitting 6 of 8 from distance to add 18 points for Colgate (3-11, 1-0). Malcolm Regisford pulled down 14 rebounds as the Raiders out rebounded the Leopards, 36-26.

Colgate posted its first win over Lafayette since January 24, 2014.

Matt Klinewski scored a career-high 33 points and Nick Lindner added 20 points and dished eight assists for Lafayette (4-8, 0-1).

