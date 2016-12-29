RG3 cleared to practice, likely to start against Steelers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Robert Griffin III has been cleared from concussion protocol, raising the likelihood he’ll start Sunday at Pittsburgh.

Griffin was checked Thursday by an independent neurologist and will practice as the Browns (1-14) prepare for their season finale against the Steelers. RG3 sustained his concussion in the fourth quarter last week against San Diego and was replaced by rookie Cody Kessler, who finished the Browns’ 20-17 win.

Griffin has made three straight starts after missing 11 weeks with a broken left shoulder. Griffin has shown improvement in each game but has yet to throw a touchdown pass.

Coach Hue Jackson has been pleased with Griffin’s progress and would like to see more before deciding if the 26-year-old can be Cleveland’s starter going forward.

On Wednesday, Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas said he will not be surprised if Griffin is the starter next season. The Browns will likely have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

