Rockets-Mavericks, Box

Brewer 3-6 0-0 8, Ariza 3-5 0-0 9, Hilario 5-8 2-5 12, R.Anderson 7-12 4-4 22, Harden 9-16 12-12 34, Dekker 4-7 0-0 9, Wiltjer 0-1 0-0 0, Harrell 3-7 1-2 7, Ennis 3-5 0-0 7, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniels 0-2 2-2 2, Gordon 4-9 3-3 13. Totals 41-78 24-28 123.
Barnes 7-16 6-6 21, Nowitzki 2-8 3-4 7, Bogut 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-11 0-1 6, Matthews 7-13 2-2 19, Brussino 1-4 0-0 3, Finney-Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Powell 4-6 4-6 13, Mejri 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-3 0-0 3, Curry 4-10 0-0 11, Jackson 2-5 2-2 7, J.Anderson 4-8 3-4 13. Totals 36-87 20-25 107.
|Houston
|31
|35
|32
|25—123
|Dallas
|31
|16
|27
|33—107
3-Point Goals_Houston 17-32 (Harden 4-7, R.Anderson 4-7, Ariza 3-4, Brewer 2-3, Gordon 2-5, Ennis 1-1, Dekker 1-3, McDaniels 0-1, Wiltjer 0-1), Dallas 15-38 (Curry 3-6, Matthews 3-7, Williams 2-5, J.Anderson 2-6, Powell 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Harris 1-3, Brussino 1-4, Finney-Smith 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 48 (Dekker 11), Dallas 38 (J.Anderson 8). Assists_Houston 23 (Harden 11), Dallas 22 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_Houston 22, Dallas 18. Technicals_Hilario, Ariza 2, Harrell, Harden, J.Anderson, Mejri, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle. Ejected_Ariza.
