Romeo’s 25 leads No. 9 Washington past Washington St 94-63

SEATTLE (AP) — Natalie Romeo made five 3-pointers in the first half and finished with a season-high 25 points, and No. 9 Washington used a 26-0 run in the first half to race past rival Washington State 94-63 on Tuesday night.

The Huskies (13-1, 1-0 Pac-12) opened Pac-12 Conference play as the highest ranked Pac-12 team in the AP Top 25 and backed it up with a dominant performance against the Cougars.

For a change Kelsey Plum was not the center of attention for the Huskies. It was Romeo, the transfer from Nebraska, who knocked down 5 of 8 3-pointers in the first half and finished 7 of 12 behind the arc, one off her career-high of eight 3-pointers.

Plum, the national leader in scoring at 30.2 points per game finished with 21 points, continuing her streak of scoring at least 20 points in every game this season.

Advertisement

Cameron Fernandez and Chanelle Molina led Washington State (5-7, 0-1) with 11 points each.

Chantel Osahor added 18 points and 11 rebounds and Aarion McDonald scored 11 off the bench as Washington won its 10th straight since losing to Notre Dame.

Plum was the facilitator instead of the instigator for most of the night and especially during Washington’s dominant first-half run. Plum had seven assists in the first half and finished with nine, tying her career-high, and added eight rebounds.

Washington’s run started when Plum knocked down a 3-pointer as the first quarter buzzer sounded to give the Huskies a 27-18 lead. Washington State went scoreless for more than six minutes as the Huskies continued to hit shots form deep. Romeo hit three 3-pointers during the run, while Plum added another 3 and a 15-footer. Maria Kostourkova finally snapped the run with 3:47 left in the first half.

Washington outscored the Cougars 32-6 in the second quarter and the lead reached 41 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars are still learning how to play without leading scorers Borislava Hristova and Louise Brown, both out with injuries. Brown has missed the past five games while Hristova and her 14 points per game have missed three straight games since getting injured in a loss to Gonzaga.

Washington: Huskies coach Mike Neighbors will not be happy with the performance of his starters in the second half. Washington’s starting five scored just 23 points in the half and were often careless with the ball before being subbed out with seven minutes remaining and the Huskies leading by 36.

UP NEXT

Washington State: The Cougars are at Oregon State on Friday.

Washington: The Huskies travel to Oregon on Friday.