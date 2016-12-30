Sports Listen

Ronda Rousey gets $3 million guaranteed payday at UFC 207

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 8:47 pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ronda Rousey is getting one of the biggest guaranteed paydays in UFC history for her comeback fight.

Rousey will make a guaranteed $3 million for her bantamweight title fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Friday night, the Nevada Athletic Commission says.

Rousey (12-1) hadn’t fought since losing her title and her unbeaten record to Holly Holm in November 2015, but her 13-month absence didn’t diminish her star power with the UFC’s brass.

The $3 million guarantee matches Conor McGregor’s guaranteed payday earlier this year as the biggest disclosed check in UFC history. Rousey and McGregor also typically make millions more in undisclosed bonuses and pay-per-view revenue shares.

Rousey got the payday despite refusing to promote her comeback fight, making almost no media appearances to boost pay-per-view sales.

