Rorie paces Montana past Idaho State 74-62

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 11:30 pm
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Ahmaad Rorie scored 24 points on 10-for-14 shooting and Walter Wright added 21 points to lead Montana past Idaho State 74-62 on Thursday night in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

The Bengals cut their 10-point halftime deficit on a jumper by Novak Topalovic, a 3 from Brandon Boyd and a Topalovic layup to make it 42-39. But the Griz took control on a 12-2 run with a basket from Michael Oguine, a 3 and a layup from Rorie, and a 3 and a jumper from Wright.

Montana went unchallenged from there.

Wright’s 3 with 6:34 left pushed Montana’s lead to 65-50. Wright also dealt seven assists and Rorie passed out six. Fabijan Krslovic grabbed 12 boards and had nine points for Montana (6-8).

Ethan Telfair led Idaho State (2-11) with 19 points and Boyd had 15.

Montana’s win gives it a 101-44 all-time lead over the Bengals in a series that dates back to the 1932-33 season.

