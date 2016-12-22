Rose helps Knicks beat Magic 106-95

NEW YORK (AP) — Derrick Rose scored 19 points, Kyle O’Quinn had 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 106-95 on Thursday night.
Carmelo Anthony and Willy Hernangomez each had 15 points for New York, which has won two in a row since a three-game losing streak. Kristaps Porzingis scored 12 points and reserve Brandon Jennings had 12 assists in 22 minutes.
Orlando led only once, 12-11 on D.J. Augustin’s short jumper with 6:13 left in the first quarter. The Knicks responded with a 16-5 run for a 27-17 lead.
Serge Ibaka led the Magic with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Evan Fournier scored 21 points.
Ibaka connected on a hook shot and Fournier made a layup to get Orlando within seven with 1:16 left in the third.
The Magic trailed 82-74 lead early in the fourth when the Knicks started to pull away. Hernangomez made three jumpers and a layup to help New York to a 90-76 lead with 9:13 to go.
Justin Holiday’s 3-pointer with 5:52 remaining extended New York’s lead to 98-80.
Orlando closed to 104-95 on Jeff Green’s free throws with 1:29 left, but Rose scored with 1:08 remaining to help the Knicks close it out.
Green, Nikola Vucevic and Elfrid Payton each scored 10 points for the Magic.