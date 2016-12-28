Sports Listen

Santa Ana, Seibring help Elon beat Central Penn College

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 11:20 pm
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Seibring and Steven Santa Ana each had 18 points and seven rebounds, Dmitri Thompson scored a season-high 15 and tied a career best with nine boards and Elon beat Central Penn College 89-60 on Wednesday night.

Santa Ana hit four 3-pointers and Seibring made 7 of 10 from the field, including three 3s. Brian Dawkins scored 11 and Dainan Swoope added 10 points and a career-high tying eight assists.

Seibring and Santa Ana scored five points apiece during a 16-5 run to open the game and Elon (8-5) never trailed. A 3-pointer by Tyrie Orosco pulled Central Penn within 18-17, but the Phoenix answered with 10-straight points, took a 44-33 lead into the break and led by double figures throughout the second half.

Orosco had 18 points and 10 rebounds. No other Central Penn player scored more than eight.

Elon hit 12 3-pointers and had a season-high 23 assists.

