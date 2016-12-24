Saturday’s Sports Transactions

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Claimed RHP Blake Parker off waivers from Milwaukee.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated OF Peter O’Brien for assignment. Claimed C Juan Graterol off waivers from Cincinnati.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed LB Kamalei Correa on injured reserve. Signed LB Brennen Beyer from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Alex Carter from the practice squad and WR Rashad Ross to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Spencer Martin to San Antonio (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Luke Gazdic and D Seth Helgeson to Albany (AHL).