Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Lindsey scores 19, Northwestern rallies past Houston Baptist Next Story Thursday’s Sports Transactions
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Schneider, Devils blank Flyers…

Schneider, Devils blank Flyers 4-0 to stop 7-game slide

By DENIS P. GORMAN December 22, 2016 10:30 pm
Share

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Cory Schneider made 16 saves in his first shutout of the season, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 on Thursday night to stop a seven-game losing streak.

P.A. Parenteau, Miles Wood, Adam Henrique and Kyle Palmieri scored for New Jersey, which won for the first time since defeating Vancouver 3-2 on Dec. 6.

The shutout was the 22nd of Schneider’s career, and first in 45 games. His previous one occurred on Jan. 16 last season, a 2-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.

Schneider’s 16 saves were the second-fewest he has made in a shutout. He had 15 in the Devils’ 1-0 win over Buffalo on Nov. 30, 2013.

Advertisement

Entering the game, New Jersey (13-13-7) and Philadelpha (20-12-4) were on significantly different trajectories. The Devils had dropped 12 of 15, while the Flyers had won 11 of their last 13.

Following a 10 game winning streak, Philadelphia has dropped three of four.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Schneider, Devils blank Flyers…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Awaiting U.S. citizenship

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1941: Churchill, Roosevelt meet to discuss WWII

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Lindsey scores 19, Northwestern rallies past Houston Baptist Next Story Thursday’s Sports Transactions