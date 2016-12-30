Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Cubs, Cavs douse droughts, cleanse curses with 2016 titles Next Story In win-now culture of NFL, patience can still be a virtue
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Seattle's Michael Bennett reaches…

Seattle’s Michael Bennett reaches 3-year contract extension

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 12:55 pm
Share

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Defensive end Michael Bennett has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

Bennett’s agent Doug Hendrickson confirmed the agreement on Twitter on Friday morning, although the team had not announced the deal. Bennett’s deal will reportedly be worth up to $31.5 million. Bennett’s representatives have been working with the Seahawks on a long-term deal since last offseason and finally reached agreement just before the end of the regular season.

Bennett, 31 has been a standout since arriving in Seattle in 2013. He originally played on a one-year deal and helped the Seahawks win their only Super Bowl title. Bennett signed a four-year contract after that season, but one that paid him under market value for his performance.

Obama orders pay raise parity for all feds

In his four seasons with the Seahawks, Bennett has 29 ½ sacks and seven forced fumbles.

Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Seattle's Michael Bennett reaches…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Cubs, Cavs douse droughts, cleanse curses with 2016 titles Next Story In win-now culture of NFL, patience can still be a virtue