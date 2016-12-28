Second-half run powers No. 20 Florida St. over Wake Forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Dwayne Bacon and Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 23 points apiece as No. 20 Florida State opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with an 88-72 victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday.

Florida State trailed most of the game and was down 66-61 before it went on a run of 17 straight points over a 4:02 span. The Seminoles made seven straight shots from the field during the run while the Demon Deacons committed four turnovers.

Jonathan Isaac added 13 points and CJ Walker had 12 for Florida State (12-1, 1-0), which has won nine straight for the first time since 2003-04 and is off to its best start since going 16-1 in 1988-89.

Keyshawn Woods and Bryant Crawford led the Demon Deacons (9-3, 0-1) with 16 each.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: If the Demon Deacons are going to be competitive in the conference this season, they can’t have any bad games from John Collins. The sophomore forward, who came into the game leading the team in scoring (17.3 points) and rebounds (10.4), was held to a season-low two points and two rebounds as he spent most of the second half in foul trouble.

Florida State: The Seminoles trailed by eight points less than 6 minutes into the game, which is the largest deficit they have faced this season. Instead of forcing things like they did last season, they worked their way back and were able to eventually take control in the second half. Things now getting tougher as five of FSU’s next six opponents are ranked.

TIP-INS

Bacon has scored in double figures in 23 straight games, which is the longest current streak in the conference. … After making 16 3-pointers in a win over LSU on Dec. 22, Wake Forest was 10 of 21 from the perimeter. It is the fifth time this season they have had 10 or more 3-pointers.

MILESTONE

A layup by Rathan-Mayes with 15:47 left in the first half made the junior the 46th player in school history to go over 1,000 points for his career. Rathan-Mayes’ father, Tharon, played at FSU from 1988-90 and scored 1,260 points. According to Florida State, this is the first father-son duo in ACC history to both score 1,000 points.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host Clemson on Saturday in the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Florida State: The Seminoles have their first ACC road game on Saturday against No. 12 Virginia. FSU has not defeated a ranked conference foe on the road since 2012.

