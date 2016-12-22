Sports Listen

Semmering to host canceled World Cup GS from Courchevel

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 6:53 am
VIENNA (AP) — The Austrian ski federation says Semmering will host an additional women’s World Cup giant slalom next week, making up for the race which was canceled in Courchevel on Tuesday.

The program in the Austrian resort, some 100 kilometers southwest of Vienna, now consists of two GS races, on Tuesday and Wednesday, and a night slalom the following day.

The GS in Courchevel was canceled because of strong winds in the French resort. The first run was aborted and finally not restarted after 19 racers had gone down the course.

Sports News
