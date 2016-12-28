Sports Listen

Southeastern Louisiana beats Southern University 64-53

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Marlain Veal scored 22 points with six rebounds and six assists as Southeastern Louisiana snapped a two-game skid, beating Southern University 64-53 on Wednesday night.

Veal was 8 of 12 from the field for the Lions (7-6). Davon Hayes added 15 points, Moses Greenwood had 12, and Dominic Nelson grabbed 11 rebounds. The team averaged 47.2 percent shooting from the field and 64.3 percent from the free throw line.

Hayes made two 3-pointers late in the first period to help lift the Lions to a 27-18 lead with 3:17 to go before the break.

Veal sank a 3 to start the second period and Hayes followed with another to extend the Lions’ lead to 10, 35-25, with 19:01 to go. A Hayes jumper made it 55-38 with 7:34 remaining and the Lions cruised from there.

Chris Thomas scored 16 points for the Jaguars (4-9), who have lost four straight. Jared Sam added 15.

Sports News
