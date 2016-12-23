Sports Listen

Spanish league seeks to keep probe alive in fan’s death

By The Associated Press December 23, 2016 7:51 am
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league says it will appeal a recent court ruling that seeks to close investigations into the death of a Deportivo La Coruna fan two years ago.

The ruling cites lack of enough evidence to determine those guilty for the death of 43-year-old Deportivo fan Francisco Javier Romero Taboada, who was viciously beaten and thrown into a river before a match in November 2014. Although emergency services plucked the badly injured man from near-freezing waters, he died hours later.

The court says it can only keep alive the case related to the fan fighting, not the specific homicide.

The league said Friday it will continue to actively demand for justice against those involved in the fan’s death.

More than 80 people were arrested following the violent clash near Atletico Madrid’s Vicente Calderon Stadium.

Topics:
Sports News
