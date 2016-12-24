Sports Listen

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 9:03 am
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 20 15 3 1 1 32 62 44
Huntsville 20 15 4 0 1 31 75 56
Mississippi 21 14 6 1 0 29 69 57
Peoria 20 10 4 5 1 26 60 54
Knoxville 18 10 6 2 0 22 61 56
Fayetteville 18 9 8 1 0 19 52 46
Evansville 23 8 12 1 2 19 56 76
Pensacola 18 5 8 2 3 15 44 53
Columbus 18 6 11 1 0 13 41 55
Roanoke 18 5 11 1 1 12 47 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Columbus 4, Pensacola 3

Fayetteville 1, Macon 0

Knoxville 4, Roanoke 1

Evansville 2, Peoria 1, OT

Huntsville 4, Mississippi 3

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

