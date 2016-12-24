SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|20
|15
|3
|1
|1
|32
|62
|44
|Huntsville
|20
|15
|4
|0
|1
|31
|75
|56
|Mississippi
|21
|14
|6
|1
|0
|29
|69
|57
|Peoria
|20
|10
|4
|5
|1
|26
|60
|54
|Knoxville
|18
|10
|6
|2
|0
|22
|61
|56
|Fayetteville
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|52
|46
|Evansville
|23
|8
|12
|1
|2
|19
|56
|76
|Pensacola
|18
|5
|8
|2
|3
|15
|44
|53
|Columbus
|18
|6
|11
|1
|0
|13
|41
|55
|Roanoke
|18
|5
|11
|1
|1
|12
|47
|70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Columbus 4, Pensacola 3
Fayetteville 1, Macon 0
Knoxville 4, Roanoke 1
Evansville 2, Peoria 1, OT
Huntsville 4, Mississippi 3
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled