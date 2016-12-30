SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|22
|16
|3
|2
|1
|35
|68
|48
|Huntsville
|21
|16
|4
|0
|1
|33
|79
|56
|Mississippi
|22
|14
|6
|2
|0
|30
|72
|61
|Peoria
|20
|10
|4
|5
|1
|26
|60
|54
|Knoxville
|19
|11
|6
|2
|0
|24
|65
|59
|Fayetteville
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|55
|48
|Evansville
|23
|8
|12
|1
|2
|19
|56
|76
|Roanoke
|20
|6
|11
|2
|1
|15
|52
|75
|Pensacola
|19
|5
|9
|2
|3
|15
|45
|57
|Columbus
|19
|6
|12
|1
|0
|13
|41
|59
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Roanoke 3, Macon 2, OT
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville , 8 p.m.
Columbus at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Mississippi at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Macon at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled