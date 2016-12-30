Sports Listen

Sports News

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 10:22 pm
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 22 16 3 2 1 35 68 48
Huntsville 21 16 4 0 1 33 79 56
Mississippi 22 14 6 2 0 30 72 61
Peoria 20 10 4 5 1 26 60 54
Knoxville 19 11 6 2 0 24 65 59
Fayetteville 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 48
Evansville 23 8 12 1 2 19 56 76
Roanoke 20 6 11 2 1 15 52 75
Pensacola 19 5 9 2 3 15 45 57
Columbus 19 6 12 1 0 13 41 59

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Macon 2, OT

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Columbus at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Mississippi at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Macon at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

