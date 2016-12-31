SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|22
|17
|4
|0
|1
|35
|85
|59
|Macon
|22
|16
|3
|2
|1
|35
|68
|48
|Mississippi
|23
|14
|7
|2
|0
|30
|73
|64
|Peoria
|21
|11
|4
|5
|1
|28
|63
|55
|Knoxville
|20
|11
|6
|2
|1
|25
|66
|61
|Fayetteville
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|57
|49
|Evansville
|24
|8
|13
|1
|2
|19
|59
|82
|Pensacola
|20
|6
|9
|2
|3
|17
|50
|57
|Roanoke
|20
|6
|11
|2
|1
|15
|52
|75
|Columbus
|20
|6
|13
|1
|0
|13
|41
|64
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Roanoke 3, Macon 2, OT
Fayetteville 2, Knoxville 1, SO
Huntsville 6, Evansville 3
Pensacola 5, Columbus 0
Peoria 3, Mississippi 1
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Macon at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled