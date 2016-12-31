Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story ECHL At A Glance
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » SPHL At A Glance

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 9:03 am
Share
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 22 17 4 0 1 35 85 59
Macon 22 16 3 2 1 35 68 48
Mississippi 23 14 7 2 0 30 73 64
Peoria 21 11 4 5 1 28 63 55
Knoxville 20 11 6 2 1 25 66 61
Fayetteville 20 11 8 1 0 23 57 49
Evansville 24 8 13 1 2 19 59 82
Pensacola 20 6 9 2 3 17 50 57
Roanoke 20 6 11 2 1 15 52 75
Columbus 20 6 13 1 0 13 41 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Macon 2, OT

Fayetteville 2, Knoxville 1, SO

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Huntsville 6, Evansville 3

Advertisement

Pensacola 5, Columbus 0

Peoria 3, Mississippi 1

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Macon at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » SPHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story ECHL At A Glance