Spurs-Clippers, Box

By The Associated Press December 23, 2016 1:49 am
SAN ANTONIO (101)

Leonard 8-19 10-11 27, Aldridge 5-13 0-0 10, Gasol 6-12 8-8 21, Parker 1-8 0-0 2, Green 4-8 0-0 10, K.Anderson 4-5 0-0 8, Lee 3-3 0-0 6, Dedmon 1-3 2-2 4, Forbes 0-1 0-0 0, Murray 2-5 0-2 4, Mills 1-5 0-0 3, Simmons 2-10 1-2 6. Totals 37-92 21-25 101.

L.A. CLIPPERS (106)

Pierce 0-3 0-0 0, Mbah a Moute 3-5 0-0 7, Jordan 4-6 3-4 11, Paul 6-11 5-6 19, Redick 3-7 2-2 11, W.Johnson 3-11 0-1 8, Speights 5-10 3-3 14, Bass 2-4 0-0 4, Felton 6-9 1-2 13, Crawford 5-9 0-0 11, Rivers 2-9 3-4 8. Totals 39-84 17-22 106.

San Antonio 22 23 28 28—101
L.A. Clippers 27 30 24 25—106

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 6-19 (Green 2-5, Simmons 1-2, Gasol 1-2, Leonard 1-3, Mills 1-3, Forbes 0-1, Aldridge 0-1, Parker 0-2), L.A. Clippers 11-28 (Redick 3-4, Paul 2-2, W.Johnson 2-7, Mbah a Moute 1-1, Crawford 1-3, Rivers 1-3, Speights 1-5, Felton 0-1, Pierce 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 54 (Leonard, Gasol 9), L.A. Clippers 42 (W.Johnson, Jordan 9). Assists_San Antonio 19 (Leonard 5), L.A. Clippers 18 (Paul 6). Total Fouls_San Antonio 23, L.A. Clippers 22. A_19,060 (19,060).

