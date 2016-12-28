Sports Listen

Strong winds force men’s downhill in Caterina to be canceled

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 6:16 am
SANTA CATERINA VALFURVA, Italy (AP) — Strong winds prompted organizers to cancel a men’s World Cup downhill race on Wednesday.

The upper part of the Deborah Compagnoni course was considered too dangerous.

The International Ski Federation says the race will not be made up, leaving only six more downhills this season after the two already contested.

The cancellation was good news for Aksel Lund Svindal, the Norwegian leading the downhill standings who is taking this week off to rest a sore knee.

Svindal holds an 18-point lead over teammate Kjetil Jansrud in the downhill standings.

It was also good for overall World Cup leader Marcel Hirscher, who does not race downhill.

The next downhills on the schedule are the classic Lauberhorn and Hahnenkamm races in Wengen, Switzerland, and Kitzbuehel, Austria, on Jan. 14 and 21, respectively.

Sports News
