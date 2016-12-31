Sports Listen

Sumner’s career day leads No. 17 Xavier by Georgetown 81-76

By BENJAMIN STANDIG December 31, 2016 1:30 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Edmond Sumner scored a career-high 28 points on his birthday and J. P. Macura added 23 as No. 17 Xavier fended off Georgetown for an 81-76 victory Saturday.

The Musketeers (12-2, 2-0 Big East) trailed by six points early in the second half, but slowly chipped away at the deficit. Macura’s 3-pointer put Xavier up for good at 62-59 with 8:23 remaining and his two free throws capped a 13-5 run to give the Musketeers their largest lead, 72-64 with 3:58 remaining.

L.J. Peak scored 21 points for the Hoyas (8-6, 0-2). Rodney Pryor had 20 including 10 straight for Georgetown after Macura’s free throws. Trailing 77-74, Pryor missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining.

The Musketeers shot 39 percent, but made 29 of 38 free throws with Sumner hitting 14 of 17. Georgetown was 14 of 23.

