Sumner’s career day leads No. 17 Xavier by Georgetown 81-76

WASHINGTON (AP) — Edmond Sumner scored a career-high 28 points on his birthday and J. P. Macura added 23 as No. 17 Xavier fended off Georgetown for an 81-76 victory Saturday.
The Musketeers (12-2, 2-0 Big East) trailed by six points early in the second half, but slowly chipped away at the deficit. Macura’s 3-pointer put Xavier up for good at 62-59 with 8:23 remaining and his two free throws capped a 13-5 run to give the Musketeers their largest lead, 72-64 with 3:58 remaining.
L.J. Peak scored 21 points for the Hoyas (8-6, 0-2). Rodney Pryor had 20 including 10 straight for Georgetown after Macura’s free throws. Trailing 77-74, Pryor missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining.
See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
The Musketeers shot 39 percent, but made 29 of 38 free throws with Sumner hitting 14 of 17. Georgetown was 14 of 23.