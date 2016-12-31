Suns-Jazz, Box

Warren 0-3 0-0 0, Chriss 2-7 0-0 4, Chandler 4-5 0-1 8, Bledsoe 7-20 3-3 19, Booker 9-19 1-1 20, Tucker 2-4 0-0 6, Bender 2-4 1-3 7, Len 2-5 0-0 4, Ulis 3-7 0-0 6, Knight 0-5 0-0 0, Barbosa 5-8 2-2 12. Totals 36-87 7-10 86.
Hayward 7-13 4-5 18, Favors 4-8 1-4 9, Gobert 7-8 4-5 18, Hill 1-3 1-2 3, Hood 5-11 0-0 13, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Ingles 3-5 0-0 9, Lyles 1-5 1-2 3, Diaw 0-2 0-0 0, Neto 3-6 2-2 8, Mack 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 35-73 13-20 91.
|Phoenix
|29
|22
|20
|15—86
|Utah
|29
|26
|21
|15—91
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-17 (Tucker 2-2, Bender 2-4, Bledsoe 2-6, Booker 1-3, Warren 0-1, Chriss 0-1), Utah 8-20 (Ingles 3-3, Hood 3-7, Mack 2-2, Johnson 0-1, Neto 0-2, Hayward 0-2, Lyles 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 41 (Chandler 11), Utah 46 (Gobert 13). Assists_Phoenix 9 (Bledsoe 8), Utah 17 (Hayward 4). Total Fouls_Phoenix 21, Utah 16. Technicals_Booker, Gobert. A_19,911 (19,911).
See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.