Sweden tops Denmark 6-1 in world junior opener

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 3:45 pm
MONTREAL (AP) — Alexander Nylander scored twice and 16-year-old Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist and Sweden routed Denmark 6-1 in the opening game of the world junior hockey championship on Monday.

Carl Grundstrom, Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonathan Dahlen also scored for Sweden, seeking its first world under-20 gold since 2012 in Calgary and Edmonton.

Dahlin, a defenseman in Sweden’s top league, is seen as a potential No. 1 overall NHL draft pick in 2018 and has been compared to Ottawa Senators star Erik Karlsson.

Nikolaj Krag scored with 2:07 remaining for Denmark on a screened shot from the left circle to spoil Felix Sandstrom’s shutout bid.

Nylander, drafted eighth overall by Buffalo in June, picked up a puck from Filip Ahl, made a move in the slot and slid it past Petersen at 10:11 of the first to open the scoring.

